New Initiative to Combat Malnutrition Gains Momentum

NEW DELHI: A new initiative in the fight against malnutrition is gaining traction with the support of celebrity chef Sanjeev Kapoor. He has partnered with HarvestPlus Solutions' Nutri-Pathshala, an initiative focused on improving school meals through biofortified foods like iron pearl millet and zinc wheat. Over the past two years, the program has served more than 25 lakh meals, addressing malnutrition at its root.

Kapoor, known for promoting healthy eating, met Nutri-Pathshala’s "student champions" in Pune in December. Impressed by their ability to read nutrition labels, he emphasized the importance of instilling healthy eating habits from a young age.

"When learning starts young, health becomes a matter of taste. These children can impact the nation’s well-being through nutrition education," Kapoor said.

Nutri-Pathshala, a Make-in-India initiative, is expected to expand with Kapoor’s involvement. Ravinder Grover, global manager at HarvestPlus Solutions, highlighted the movement’s vision:

"Imagine a world where every school meal builds stronger bodies and sharper minds. With Chef Kapoor’s support, Nutri-Pathshala is transforming school nutrition."

To make healthy eating more appealing, the program reinvents traditional foods like bhakri, chiwda, and laddoos using biofortified ingredients. Modern options like nutri-bars and healthy cookies have also been introduced.

Biofortification, a process developed by Dr. Howarth Bouis in the 1990s, enhances food crops with essential nutrients. This movement has benefitted over 300 million people in India and Africa. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has endorsed biofortification, releasing 109 biofortified crop varieties.

With support from governments and corporations, Nutri-Pathshala is complementing the Mid-Day Meal program and aims to reach 10 million children by 2030.