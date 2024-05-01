Prestigious Social Worker Dr. Thejo Kumari Amudala Awarded Padma BhushanPrestigious Social Worker Dr. Thejo Kumari Amudala Awarded Padma Bhushan

Prominent social worker and world renowned activist Dr. Thejo Kumari Amudala was awarded the Rashtriya Padma Bhushan Samman.

Dr. Amudala has been recognised for her contribution in the field of social services.

Born in Tirupathi, Andhra Pradesh in 1980 Dr Amudala is an entrepreneur, social activist and global personality. She is known across the world for her various contributions and initiatives in social work and human rights. Apart from her social work, she also owns a highly successful business in the information technology sector, web marketing and herbal treatments. Her organisation, the ThejasGroups, has been functioning for over 22 years.

In addition, Dr. Amudala was also crowned the Taj Mrs. Universe in 2022.

At the age of 43 she has achieved global recognition and has been the recipient of various awards including Rajiv Gandhi Icon Award, the Mother Theresa Humanity Award, Nelson Mandela Nobel Peace Award, the Nightingale Sarojini Naidu Award, and the Gandhi Peace Award. She has also received an honorary doctorate and is an alumni of the esteemed Indian Institute of Management.

Her work in social work is mostly focused in the field of Human Rights and Global Peace. Her commitment to ensuring a safe world and harmony between all people is extremely commendable. Her achievement in the field has led to her gaining recognition across the world. Therefore, she also heads the World Human Rights Protection Commission India serving as the President. Dr. Amudala is also a member of Global Peace Council, United Nations and a recipient of the prestigious Bharat Gourav Rathna Naari Samman.

She is also an author who has published articles in various journals.

Her accolades also include APJ Abdul Kalam Award, Jawaharlal Nehru Global Peace Award, Indira Gandhi International Seva Rathna, Dada Saheb Phalke Icon Award, Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Award, Real super Hero award from United Nations and Dr B.R. Ambedkar Award.

She is also a two time entrant into the World Book of Star Records awarded by The South Asian Regional Countries Brilliance Award & Cultural Summit. Dr. Amudala was selected due to her exceptional contributions to a variety of services and her prominence as a women activist in the social service field. She received a medal of excellence from World Book of Star Records for her exceptional individual performance and noteworthy national services in the social activist category.

Her contribution to social work in India and on a global stage is a source of pride for all in the country. A well deserved recipient of the Rashtriya Padma Bhushan Samman, she continuous her commendable work with unparalleled dedication and passion to uplift all members of the society.