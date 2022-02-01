Proficient Social Media Marketer Javeed Iqbal states Social Media is Life-Changing

“If you make customers unhappy in the physical world, they might each tell 6 friends. If you make customers unhappy on the Internet, they can each tell 6,000 friends.” This is an efficacious quote by Jeff Bezos. Social Media is a potent tool when in advantage and can be a disastrous weapon against you as well. There are only a few people who know the art of handling Social Media to influence your ideal clients or target audiences. Javeed Iqbal understands the significance of Social media and helps individuals and businesses to achieve their goals while maintaining their online reputation.

Javeed Iqbal is an expert Social Media Marketer working in a well-known Digital media Agency in Pakistan. He acquired his post-graduation degree in Strategic Marketing Communication from a reputed university in the United Kingdom. In addition, Javeed has expertise in developing marketing campaigns using Search Engine Optimization (SEO), Web Development, Search Engine Marketing (SEM), Google Ads, Email Marketing and Digital Project management.

He says that Digital Space always fascinated him, and he wanted to do something he was passionate about. He believes that if used right, Social Media has the power to turn the tables around. You can achieve so much from it.

Javeed states that despite the discouragement he faced from people around him, he knew this is what he wanted to pursue. According to him, at present, Social Media is the platform where some of the most rewarding and life-changing moments happen. And he wants to change people’s lives instead of witnessing them. Also, being a Social Media Marketer empowers him and gives him some sort of control over how everything is happening. He says that the knowledge of how to use Social Media can award you with confidence and strength.

Javeed reinstates that if hardships and discouragements dishearten you, then choosing another profession will be the wise decision.

