Securing The Road Ahead: Why Automotive Cybersecurity Is Essential For The Future Of Mobility

The automotive industry is undergoing its most significant transformation in decades. With the rise of connected vehicles, electric mobility, and autonomous driving, cars are no longer just mechanical machines—they are sophisticated, software-driven ecosystems. But with this digital revolution comes an escalating risk: cybersecurity threats.

From hacking keyless entry systems to remotely controlling vehicle functions, cybercriminals are finding new ways to exploit modern cars. The question automakers must ask themselves today is: Are our vehicles secure enough to prevent these attacks? Cybersecurity is no longer a luxury—it is the new safety standard for the automotive industry.

As vehicles become more advanced, they also become more vulnerable. Cyberattacks on vehicles have already been reported worldwide, proving that these threats are not just theoretical. Key cybersecurity risks in connected vehicles include remote takeover attacks, where hackers exploit vulnerabilities to disable brakes, control acceleration, or hijack steering. Weak security in infotainment and navigation systems also poses a threat, allowing attackers to access a vehicle’s core functions. Additionally, Vehicle-to-Everything (V2X) communication increases the risk of cyberattacks as vehicles interact with other cars and smart infrastructure. Another major concern is the manipulation of Over-the-Air (OTA) updates, where unauthorized software installations can introduce malware, compromise vehicle safety, and expose sensitive user data.

Without proper security measures, modern cars could become vulnerable targets, putting both lives and data at risk. To address these growing concerns, the Automotive Industry Standard (AIS) 189 is set to revolutionize cybersecurity practices in India, said experts. This regulatory framework aligns with global standards like UN R155 and ISO 21434, ensuring that vehicles meet cybersecurity benchmarks to prevent cyber threats, they said.

According to experts, the key objectives of AIS 189 focus on strengthening vehicle cybersecurity through multiple measures. It mandates the implementation of a Cybersecurity Management System (CSMS) to identify and mitigate security risks, along with compulsory penetration testing and risk assessments for all vehicle models before they enter the market. Additionally, it emphasizes secure Over-the-Air (OTA) updates and strong authentication mechanisms to prevent unauthorized access. Continuous monitoring and robust incident response plans are also required to detect and address cyber intrusions in real time, ensuring enhanced security for connected vehicles.

Industry experts have emphasized the importance of early compliance in securing the future of vehicles. “AIS 189 is a wake-up call for automakers. The future belongs to companies that take cybersecurity seriously today,” said Vikash Chaudhary, Founder & CEO of HackersEra, a cybersecurity solution provider in automotive threat assessment and penetration testing. “The automotive industry is evolving rapidly, and cybersecurity will play a crucial role in shaping the future of mobility. The road ahead is digital, and cybersecurity will be the defining factor for success in the auto industry.”

The automotive industry can no longer afford to treat cybersecurity as an afterthought. As India transitions towards a future dominated by EVs, autonomous vehicles, and smart mobility solutions, protecting these systems from cyber threats is just as critical as equipping them with airbags or anti-lock brakes. With AIS 189 setting new security benchmarks, automakers must act now to ensure their vehicles are compliant, resilient, and cyber-secure.

“The next time you buy a car, ask not just about its mileage—but about its cybersecurity. Because in the era of digital mobility, safety isn’t just about airbags— it’s about how well your vehicle is protected from cyber threats,” said Vikash Chaudhary.