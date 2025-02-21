India has long been one of the largest producers of peanuts, contributing significantly to the global supply of this versatile crop. Peanuts are a staple in Indian agriculture, grown primarily in Gujarat, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, and Karnataka. Despite the vast acreage dedicated to peanut cultivation, inefficiencies in processing, inconsistent quality, and limited technological adoption have historically constrained the industry’s growth. Traditional methods such as Hand Picked and Selected (HPS) peanuts were common, but these lacked the consistency required for international markets. Moreover, Indian peanut exports often faced challenges due to inconsistent quality control and fluctuations in global trade policies.

However, in recent years, the Indian peanut industry has undergone a radical transformation. With the integration of technology, process improvements, and an emphasis on sustainability, India has emerged as a major player in the global peanut market.

One company at the forefront of this revolution is Agrocrops, a fully integrated peanut enterprise that has redefined the industry’s benchmarks.

Founded in 2006 by Bhavani Saravanan and Saravanan Lokasundaram, Agrocrops evolved from a trading enterprise into a global leader in peanut processing, supply chain management, and sustainability. The company is deeply rooted in a legacy of peanut farming, with Saravanan Lokasundaram taking over his father’s business and scaling it into an integrated global powerhouse. Today, Agrocrops handles peanuts at a scale comparable to half of the entire peanut trade volume of the United States, a testament to its influence and operational excellence.

Agrocrops operates on a mission to connect the dots in the peanut industry—bringing together farmers, buyers, distributors, manufacturers, and consumers to create a seamless, efficient, and sustainable ecosystem. Their vision is to accelerate business growth through quality, innovation, and re-engineering of the peanut industry.

What sets Agrocrops apart is its integrated business model. From contract farming and seed supply to high-tech processing and global distribution, the company ensures traceability, quality control, and sustainability at every stage. Their Unique Selling Proposition (USP) includes:

● Expertise in process and technology know-how

● Deep peanut industry knowledge

● Ground-to-global accessibility for sourcing, supply chain management, and distribution

The company's top leadership consists of experts across various peanut industry verticals, ensuring that every aspect—from research and development to logistics—is optimized for efficiency and quality.

One of Agrocrops’ greatest strengths is its commitment to innovation. The company was the first in India to implement American peanut processing technology in the Asia-Pacific region, shifting away from traditional HPS methods to high-tech, precision-based processing. This move has improved efficiency, reduced food safety risks, and enabled the company to cater to multinational snack manufacturers with some of the world’s most stringent quality standards.

Additionally, Agrocrops invests heavily in Research & Development (R&D), exploring innovative uses for peanut waste, such as biochar, bioresins, and activated carbon.

Their commitment to R&D has positioned them as a solutions provider, not just a commodity trader. For example, they are currently working with a German chocolate company to develop peanut butter that does not leak oil, a challenge that required deep expertise in peanut fat composition and processing.

Beyond business, Agrocrops is a pioneer in sustainability. The company actively collaborates with over 30,000 farmers, 40% of whom are women, to improve livelihoods and promote fair trade practices. They provide premium pricing to farmers (10-30% above procurement prices), offer training programs, and implement regenerative farming techniques.

Agrocrops is also committed to international sustainability standards, being Fair Trade, BRC, and Global GAP certified. The company has taken the lead in providing Rain Forest Alliance training to over 300 farmers, setting a precedent for responsible and sustainable peanut farming in India.

Operating in a highly competitive agricultural commodities market, Agrocrops has successfully navigated challenges such as changing trade policies, currency fluctuations, and geopolitical risks. Their deep industry focus enables them to foresee potential disruptions and develop agile solutions. With a $55 billion global peanut industry, Agrocrops has strategically positioned itself across multiple verticals, from peanut oil to peanut butter, international trade, animal feed, and bio-waste solutions.

The company's emphasis on People, Learning, and Technology ensures that their operations remain resilient, efficient, and forward-thinking. Their proprietary Pnutking™ precision quality trademark is a testament to their commitment to exceeding global standards.

Looking ahead, Agrocrops aims to further develop India’s peanut sector, fostering public-private partnerships (PPP) to drive sustainable growth. With India having the largest peanut acreage in the world but only the second-highest production volume, there remains immense potential for improving yield, processing efficiency, and global market penetration.

The company's vision for the future includes:

● Expanding its presence in new global markets

● Introducing high-value peanut derivatives

● Strengthening farmer partnerships through increased engagement and support

As Saravanan Lokasundaram, Founder and CEO of Agrocrops, puts it: –“We’re here to connect the dots. As peanut visionaries, we’re determined to build a better industry for farmers, buyers, distributors, value-adders, manufacturers, and consumers—so that we can all be part of an industry that works.”

Agrocrops has not only redefined India’s peanut industry but has also set a global benchmark for excellence in peanut processing, sustainability, and innovation. By integrating technology, enhancing farmer livelihoods, and pioneering industry-first initiatives, Agrocrops has proven that one company can change an entire industry.

From being a trading firm to becoming a globally dominant, fully integrated peanut powerhouse, Agrocrops' journey is a testament to the transformative power of vision, expertise, and relentless innovation. As India continues to grow as a peanut-exporting giant, Agrocrops stands at the forefront, driving the industry toward a more sustainable, efficient, and prosperous future.

