MI vs RCB IPL 2021 Live Updates: Champions Mumbai Indians eye winning start over Virat Kohli's Royal Challengers Bangalore in opener

9 April 2021, 09:05 AM
Rohit Sharma and Mumbai Indians legacy
Rohit Sharma has a legacy to defend, Virat Kohli would be looking to create one while a "been-there-done-that" Mahendra Singh Dhoni seems ready to pull off a fresh trick when the Indian Premier League starts in Chennai on Friday, cooped up in a bio-bubble as a raging pandemic wreaks fresh havoc.
9 April 2021, 09:00 AM
Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma says that he wants to get out of the 'bubble life' which all cricketers have to face due to COVID-19 pandemic. “At least I am happy playing cricket which is what I love at the end of the day. If we have to adjust, we have to adjust. And try and see how you can get the best out of, you know, this bubble life as well,” Rohit Sharma said on Thursday (April 8).
9 April 2021, 08:56 AM
Hello and welcome to our build-up and live coverage to IPL 2021 opener between Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore.