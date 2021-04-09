हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
MI vs RCB IPL 2021 Live Updates: Champions Mumbai Indians eye winning start over Virat Kohli's Royal Challengers Bangalore in opener

The 14th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) will get underway at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Friday (April 9) with a clash between defending champions Mumbai Indians and Virat Kohli's Royal Challengers Bangalore. 

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Friday, April 9, 2021 - 09:05
Comments |
Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Virat Kohli (left) with Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma. (Source: Twitter)

Defending champions and five-time Indian Premier League (IPL) winners Mumbai Indians will look to change an anomaly by finally winning their first game of the T20 league since 2012. Rohit Sharma will look to upset Virat Kohli's Royal Challengers Bangalore, who themselves have never won at Chepauk since 2014, in the opening game of IPL 2021 on Friday (April 9).

It has just been five months since Mumbai Indians were crowned IPL-13 champions in the United Arab Emirates and the T20 caravan is back, once again under the shadow of COVID-19 pandemic. The BCCI has decided to keep the crowds away from IPL 2021 matches and no team will play any of their games at home this season as well.

Both sides are looking upbeat with some changes to bolster their squad at the IPL mini-auction of February this year. RCB have added the powerful Glenn Maxwell to their line-up to complement skipper Kohli and 'Mr 360' AB de Villiers. In addition to that, they have also signed up young and promising New Zealand all-rounder Kyle Jamieson at the auction.

MI, on the other hand, look a settled outfit with Surya Kumar Yadav and Ishan Kishan already making sensational international debuts against England earlier this year. Jasprit Bumrah is back, fresh from his marriage to sports presenter Sanjana Ganesan and all-rounder Hardik Pandya has also regained full fitness.

You can catch all the live updates to the IPL 2021 opening game MI vs RCB on zeenews.india.com

9 April 2021, 09:05 AM

Rohit Sharma and Mumbai Indians legacy

Rohit Sharma has a legacy to defend, Virat Kohli would be looking to create one while a "been-there-done-that" Mahendra Singh Dhoni seems ready to pull off a fresh trick when the Indian Premier League starts in Chennai on Friday, cooped up in a bio-bubble as a raging pandemic wreaks fresh havoc. 

9 April 2021, 09:00 AM

Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma says that he wants to get out of the 'bubble life' which all cricketers have to face due to COVID-19 pandemic. “At least I am happy playing cricket which is what I love at the end of the day. If we have to adjust, we have to adjust. And try and see how you can get the best out of, you know, this bubble life as well,” Rohit Sharma said on Thursday (April 8).

9 April 2021, 08:56 AM

Hello and welcome to our build-up and live coverage to IPL 2021 opener between Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore.

