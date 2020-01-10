2 Army porters killed, 3 injured after Pakistan violates ceasefire along LoC in Poonch

SRINAGAR: Two Army porters were killed and three others were injured after Pakistan troops fired mortar bombs at the forward posts along the LoC in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district on Friday.

According to initial reports, two Army porters were killed in heavy mortar shelling and indiscriminate firing by the Pakistani troops. The Army porters were working in an area along the LoC when the Pakistan Army shells hit them directly.

“Today at about 1100 hours Pakistan Army initiated unprovoked shelling with mortars along LoC in Gulpur sector in district Poonch”, a Defence spokesman said.

In the shelling, two porters were killed and three others were severely injured, he said.

The injured have been hospitalised and efforts are on to recover the bodies of the two deceased porters.