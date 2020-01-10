हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Elections

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
ceasefire violation

2 Army porters killed, 3 injured after Pakistan violates ceasefire along LoC in Poonch

According to initial reports, two Army porters were killed in heavy mortar shelling and indiscriminate firing from the Pakistani troops.

2 Army porters killed, 3 injured after Pakistan violates ceasefire along LoC in Poonch

SRINAGAR: Two Army porters were killed and three others were injured after Pakistan troops fired mortar bombs at the forward posts along the LoC in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district on Friday.

According to initial reports, two Army porters were killed in heavy mortar shelling and indiscriminate firing by the Pakistani troops. The Army porters were working in an area along the LoC when the Pakistan Army shells hit them directly. 

“Today at about 1100 hours Pakistan Army initiated unprovoked shelling with mortars along LoC in Gulpur sector in district Poonch”, a Defence spokesman said.

Live TV

In the shelling, two porters were killed and three others were severely injured, he said.

The injured have been hospitalised and efforts are on to recover the bodies of the two deceased porters.

Tags:
ceasefire violationPakistanPoonchLoCIndian Army
Next
Story

Indefinite suspension of internet not permissible: SC on J&K restrictions — Key points

Must Watch

PT23M24S

Internet suspensions in Jammu and Kashmir to be reviewed in a week: Supreme Court