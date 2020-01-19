हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Elections

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Jammu and Kashmir

25 smart schools ready to offer students the best: Srinagar District Magistrate

On September 19, the Srinagar Administration had announced that it had embarked on an ambitious project to transform government schools in the district into vibrant and competitive institutions of learning equipped with the most modern facilities.

25 smart schools ready to offer students the best: Srinagar District Magistrate
File Image

Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir government on Sunday announced the completion of setting up of 25 smart schools in Srinagar. "Belated though, here is the new year gift for Srinagar. After months of hard work, our 25 smart schools are ready to offer students and parents the best. Let`s make it great #SmartCity," tweeted Shahid Iqbal Choudhary, District Magistrate/Development Commissioner, Srinagar.

On September 19, the Srinagar Administration had announced that it had embarked on an ambitious project to transform government schools in the district into vibrant and competitive institutions of learning equipped with the most modern facilities.

The process started with the development of 25 pilot schools on modern lines, refurbishing entire school buildings, equipping them with modern infrastructure and revamping their academic structure aimed at improving their learning outcomes.

Choudhary while speaking on the occasion had said that a comprehensive modernisation plan based on real models as existing in public schools outside the state has been chalked out to ensure successful execution of this ambitious project.

Tags:
Jammu and KashmirSrinagararticle 370PulwamaJammu
Next
Story

Pakistan Army, ISI sets up high-tech cameras, signal towers near terrorist launch pads across LoC, warn intelligence agencies

Must Watch

PT16M22S

Morning Zee: Watch today's top news stories; January 19, 2020