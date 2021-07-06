हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Delimitation Commission

5-member NC delegation to meet Delimitation Commission in J&K, Mehbooba Mufti's PDP to skip

Mehbooba Mufti’s PDP will skip the meeting with the delimitation commission in Jammu & Kashmir. Mehbooba’s stand comes a day after the Gupkar Alliance expressed “disappointment” with the meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi.

5-member NC delegation to meet Delimitation Commission in J&amp;K, Mehbooba Mufti&#039;s PDP to skip
File Image of PAGD leaders

Srinagar: A five-member delegation of the National Conference (NC) will meet the Delimitation Commission, arriving on a four-day visit to Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday.

According to reports, the Omar Abdullah-led party has nominated Abdul Raheem Rather, Mohammad Shafi Uri, Mian Altaf Ahmad, Nasir Aslam Wani and Sakina Ittoo to meet the delimitation commission at a hotel here.

They will represent the party and put forward their viewpoints and suggestions before the commission, a National Conference leader said. The commission has allotted 20 minutes to each party to put forth their views about the delimitation process in Jammu and Kashmir, the NC leader said.

The NC has been given a time slot of 5.10 pm to 5.30 pm, he added. 

However, Mehbooba Mufti’s PDP will skip the meeting with the delimitation commission in Jammu & Kashmir. Mehbooba’s stand comes a day after the Gupkar Alliance expressed “disappointment” with the meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi, saying the Centre had failed to act on Confidence Building Measures such as the release of political prisoners and “taking concrete steps to end the siege & atmosphere of suppression that has choked J&K since 2019”.

 

 

The delimitation commission, which comprises Justice (Retd) Ranjana Prakash Desai, Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sushil Chandra, and Deputy Election Commissioner Chandra Bhushan, will meet political leaders of national and regional registered political parties. 

The purpose of this interaction will be to gather “first-hand" information about the conduct of the mega exercise to carve out new constituencies in J&K.

The commission's visit comes within a fortnight of the high-level meeting of eight political parties from Jammu and Kashmir with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi on June 24.

The commission has invited the leaders of all national, regional and registered political parties of Jammu and Kashmir for separate meetings during its visit to the union territory.

However, People's Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD), an amalgam of six parties including the NC and the PDP, had on Monday said no joint decision has been taken on taking part in the proceedings of the commission and it was left to the individual parties to decide whether they want to participate. 

"As far as the PAGD is concerned, our stand is that these are autonomous bodies and the respective political parties will decide about it (participating in commission's meeting). Whatever the parties think is suitable for them, they will take steps accordingly," PAGD spokesperson and CPI(M) leader M Y Tarigami said.

 Live TV

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Delimitation CommissionNational ConferencePDPMehbooba MuftiPAGDJammu and Kashmir
Next
Story

Jammu IED blast: Drone was China-made, IEDs had mix of RDX and Nitrate

Must Watch

PT5M11S

Uttar Pradesh: 5 criminals surrender fearing encounter, impact of Yogi Adityanath's 'model'