After years of struggle, Kashmir youth Aayan Khan’s Bollywood dream comes true

SRINAGAR: Kashmir has always been in the news for violence but this time, it has grabbed eyeballs for the success story of a downtown Kashmiri youth 'Aayan Khan' who has made his Bollywood dream come true through sheer struggle.

Aayan Khan has been struggling for years to make it big in Bollywood and, finally, his dream has come true. Ayaan has now bagged a role in a movie and a song, but the project has been postponed due to coronavirus pandemic.

All eyes are now on this Srinagar youth who wants to make a name for himself in Bollywood one day.

He has dreams of becoming an inspiration for the youth of Kashmir Valley. The 24-year-old Srinagar boy is a business management graduate but he has always been passionate about movies.

Aayan said that it was difficult to peruse his dream as he comes from a conservative family. Initially, it was very difficult for him to convince his family but somehow he managed it.

He also faced intense hatred and criticism from society but remained committed to his Bollywood dreams.

“I am a big fan of Shah Rukh Khan and my all inspiration comes from there,” Ayaan added.



Interestingly, Bollywood's Kashmir connection goes back to the 60s and 70s when every film being made then would essentially have a song or a sequence shot in the Kashmir Valley.

Ayaan now wants to be a part of Bollywood movies and make Kashmiris proud of him.