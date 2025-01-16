Advertisement
JAMMU AND KASHMIR

Amid Fresh Snowfall In Kashmir, Several Border Roads Closed

Areas like Qazigund, Pahalgam, and Kulgam in south Kashmir, along with Gurez, Gulmarg, Keran, Sonamarg, and adjacent areas in north and central Kashmir, have experienced fresh snowfall.

Written By Syed Khalid Hussain|Last Updated: Jan 16, 2025, 08:53 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Trending Photos

Parts of south and north Kashmir, especially hilly areas, received fresh snowfall since this morning. According to reports, areas like Qazigund, Pahalgam, and Kulgam in south Kashmir, along with Gurez, Gulmarg, Keran, Sonamarg, and adjacent areas in north and central Kashmir, have experienced fresh snowfall.

* Snowfall Recorded (As of Now):
* Qazigund: 2 inches (snowing)
* Mir Bazar: 1 inch (snowing)
* Kulgam (Main Town): 2 inches (snowing)
* Shopian (Town): 1–2 inches (snowing)
* DK Kulgam: 4 inches (snowing)
* Daksum: 5 inches (snowing)
* Kokernag: 2–3 inches (snowing)
* Gurez: 4 inches
* Gulmarg: 2 inches

Night Temperatures Below Normal

The night temperatures in parts of Kashmir remained below normal. Srinagar recorded a minimum temperature of -2.5°C, while Qazigund in south Kashmir dropped to -3.8°C. Pahalgam recorded -4.2°C, and Sonamarg in central Kashmir emerged as one of the coldest places at -7.7°C.

In north Kashmir, Kupwara recorded -1.9°C, Kokernag -2.2°C, Bandipora -2.0°C, Baramulla -1.7°C, and Gulmarg recorded a frigid -7.0°C.

Road Closures Due to Snowfall

The snowfall in higher reaches has led to the suspension of traffic on several border and hilly roads. An official stated that authorities have decided to close the following roads due to ongoing snowfall and adverse weather conditions:

* Gurez-Bandipora road
* Anantnag-Sinthan-Kishtwar road
* Mughal road

The Meteorological Department has predicted continued snowfall and rain in the Kashmir Valley from this morning until tomorrow evening.

