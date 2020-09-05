Army soldier martyred, two injured as Pakistan violates ceasefire in J&K's Nowgam sector

SRINAGAR: An Indian Army soldier was martyred and two others were injured after Pakistani troops violated the ceasefire in Jammu and Kashmir’s Nowgam sector on Saturday (September 5, 2020).

According to Army sources, one soldier was martyred, and two others were injured in the ceasefire violation by the Pakistani troops in the Nowgam sector of North Kashmir.

Intermittent ceasefire violations were reported from the Pakistani side at the Hardul sector in Nowgam near the Line of Control (LOC), and Handwara which resulted in the martyrdom of gunner Bhupinder Singh of 17 Brigade,’’ the Army sources said.

The two other soldiers got injured but they are stable now, they added.

The Pakistani troops fired medium motor shells targeting the Indian forward posts at the LoC, the sources said.

Pakistan violated the ceasefire by firing with small arms and intense shelling with mortars along LoC in Shahpur, Kirni and Degwar sectors in Poonch, at about 17.30 hours today, the Army sources said.

The Indian Army retaliated heavily to the Pakistani firing from the other side of the border.