Bank employee from Rajasthan shot dead in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam district

Srinagar: A bank employee from Rajasthan was shot dead on Thursday by terrorists in the Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said. The Bank Manager of the Elaqahi Dehati Bank, Branch Kulgam, Vijay Kumar was shot inside the bank premises.

Vijay Kumar was rushed to a hospital but succumbed to injuries on the way. This is the sixteenth target killing this year and the second in Kulgam within 60 hours. The bank manager was on duty when he was attacked by terrorists, who fired multiple bullets at him.

Kashmir police official said terrorists fired upon a bank employee (manager) at Ellaqie Dehati Bank at Areh Mohanpora village in Kulgam district. He received grievous gunshot injuries in this terror incident. He is a resident of Hanumangarh Rajasthan. Area cordoned off."

Officials told Zee News that a Bank manager of Elaqahi Dehati Bank was fired upon by terrorists when he was on duty at Arreh Mohanpora Branch in Kulgam.

Meanwhile, the area has been cordoned off by the forces and a search operation has been launched to trace attacker terrorists soon after the attack.

Earlier on May 31, a Hindu school teacher was shot by terrorists when she was entering her school in the Gopalpora village of Kulgam. The school teacher, Rajni Balla of samba area of Jammu, too succumbed to her injuries in the hospital.

According to reports, a terrorist outfit 'TRF' has claimed the responsibility for the attack on the bank manager in Kulgam. It has threatened to carry out more such attacks.

While condemning the killing, National Conference Vice President and former chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir Omar Abdullah said, "So very sorry to hear about the targeted killing of Vijay Kumar. Tweeting to condemn an attack and condole a death is becoming a mind-numbingly regular thing. It’s heartbreaking to see families destroyed like this."

Notably, the target killings have become a big challange for security force, who so far have failed to break the module of terrorists who carry the target killings.

On May 12, a Kashmiri Pandit Rahul Bhat was shot inside his office at chadura. After his killing, a TV actress was shot in her home and then a school teacher in Kulgam was killed. It's the 16th target killing this year.