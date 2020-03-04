BREAKING NEWS: One SPO, civilian killed in encounter in J&K's Sopore; combing operation underway

SRINAGAR: One Special Police Officer (SPO) and one civilian was killed during an encounter between the security force and a group of heavily armed terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Sopore area on Wednesday (March 4, 2020).

According to Zee Media sources, one Special Police Officer was killed during the exchange of fire and one civilian was critically injured, who later succumbed to his injuries.

The civilian, who was killed during the exchange of fire between the security forces and terrorists was a local shopkeeper.

The encounter began after the terrorists attacked a police party in the Warpora area of Sopore in north Kashmir this evening.

Reports said that heavily armed terrorists opened fire upon the police party near Warpora Police check post.

“In the incident, an SPO died on the spot while another policeman got injured and a civilian also sustained bullet wounds and latter died on the way to hospital. While the injured cop is being treated in hospital, '' a J&K Police officer said.

Confirming the news, he said that the entire area has been cordoned off and a search operation has been launched to nab the assailants.

Meanwhile, another encounter broke out between terrorists and the security forces in Budgam district of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday.

The security forces launched a cordon and search operation in the Dooniwara area, following information about the presence of militants there, a police official said.

He said during the searches, the terrorists hiding in a house opened fire that was retaliated by the security forces.

The exchange of fire was going on till the last reports came in. No casualties were reported from the area so far.