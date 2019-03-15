हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Jammu and Kashmir

Civilian shot dead by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Awantipora

The deceased was identified as Manzoor Ahmad Lone. He was a resident of Dogripora.

Civilian shot dead by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir&#039;s Awantipora
File photo

Srinagar: An individual was shot dead by terrorists in Gulzarpora of Jammu and Kashmir's Awantipora. The incident took place on Thursday night.

The deceased was identified as Manzoor Ahmad Lone. He was a resident of Dogripora.

As per initial investigation, Lone was forcibly taken away by terrorists and shot dead. 

Police have registered a case and the investigation is on.

"One individual was shot dead by terrorists in Gulzarpora, Awantipora last night. He has been identified as Manzoor Ahmad Lone, a resident of Dogripora. Initial investigation revealed that he was forcibly taken away by terrorists and shot dead. Case registered," Jammu and Kashmir Police said.

Jammu and KashmirAwantipora
