Civilian shot dead by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Awantipora

Srinagar: An individual was shot dead by terrorists in Gulzarpora of Jammu and Kashmir's Awantipora. The incident took place on Thursday night.

The deceased was identified as Manzoor Ahmad Lone. He was a resident of Dogripora.

As per initial investigation, Lone was forcibly taken away by terrorists and shot dead.

Police have registered a case and the investigation is on.

"One individual was shot dead by terrorists in Gulzarpora, Awantipora last night. He has been identified as Manzoor Ahmad Lone, a resident of Dogripora. Initial investigation revealed that he was forcibly taken away by terrorists and shot dead. Case registered," Jammu and Kashmir Police said.