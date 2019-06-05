Clashes break out between youth and Jammu and Kashmir Police in Baramulla district after Eid prayers

Clashes broke out between the youth and Jammu and Kashmir Police on Wednesday in Baramulla district of the state, soon after the Eid prayers. The clashes took place near Jamia Masjid in Sopore town of the district. According to the eyewitnesses, the youths who clashed with the forces were chanting pro-freedom and anti-India slogans.

They also tried to march through the streets. The police had to use teargas shells to disperse the protesters, who in turn resorted to stone pelting, triggering clashes. To maintain law and order in the area, additional forces have also been deployed.

This is a developing story. More details are awaited.