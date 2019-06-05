close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Eid

Clashes break out between youth and Jammu and Kashmir Police in Baramulla district after Eid prayers

The clashes took place near Jamia Masjid in Sopore town of the district. 

Clashes break out between youth and Jammu and Kashmir Police in Baramulla district after Eid prayers

Clashes broke out between the youth and Jammu and Kashmir Police on Wednesday in Baramulla district of the state, soon after the Eid prayers. The clashes took place near Jamia Masjid in Sopore town of the district. According to the eyewitnesses, the youths who clashed with the forces were chanting pro-freedom and anti-India slogans.

Live TV

They also tried to march through the streets. The police had to use teargas shells to disperse the protesters, who in turn resorted to stone pelting, triggering clashes. To maintain law and order in the area, additional forces have also been deployed.

This is a developing story. More details are awaited.

Tags:
EidJammu and Kashmir PoliceBaramulla clashes
Next
Story

Jammu and Kashmir Assembly election schedule to be announced after Amarnath Yatra

Must Watch

PT4M39S

Plant a sapling, take a selfie with it on World Environment Day: Javadekar urges people