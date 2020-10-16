हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
CRPF jawan killed, 3 injured in road accident in J&K’s Bandipora

A CRPF jawan was killed while three others sustained injuries in a road mishap in Bandipora district of north Kashmir on Friday morning.

CRPF jawan killed, 3 injured in road accident in J&amp;K’s Bandipora
Image for representational use only

SRINAGAR: A CRPF jawan was killed while three others sustained injuries in a road mishap in Bandipora district of north Kashmir on Friday morning.

Sharing more details, SSP Bandipora said, “ One BP GYPSY of 03 Bn CRPF skipped off on the road at Nasoo Chowk Bandipora. One constable Of CRPF Dead  and other three injured.“

The vehicle (Gypsy) skidded off the road at Nasoo crossing Bandipora early this morning, resulting in on the spot death of a CRPF constable identified and injuries to three others, he added.

More details are awaited in this regard.

