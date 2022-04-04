हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
CRPF jawan killed in terrorist attack in J&K's Srinagar

Two CRPF jawans were injured in the terrorist attack at Maisuma in Lal Chowk in Srinagar. Earlier in the day, terrorists fired upon two non-locals in Lajurah village of Pulwama. 

CRPF jawan killed in terrorist attack in J&amp;K&#039;s Srinagar

Srinagar: A Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) jawan, who was injured in the terrorist attack in Srinagar, succumbed to his injuries on Monday. Two CRPF jawans were injured in the terrorist attack at Maisuma in Lal Chowk in Srinagar.

Sharing more information, an official said, "One among the two CRPF troopers who was critically injured in attack at Maisuma Srinagar succumbed to his injury in a hospital." The other CRPF official injured in the attack is stable, he added. The TRF has claimed responsibility for the attack on CRPF on social media. 

Earlier in the day, terrorists fired upon two non-locals in Lajurah village of Pulwama. "Both the injured locals were rushed to a hospital. The area has been cordoned off," the police said. 

Meanwhile, the Army claimed to have foiled an infiltration Bid. A statement from the Indian Army said, "Attempted infiltration bid by Pakistani terrorist in Naushera sector of  Rajouri was foiled by alert troops. One terrorist was eliminated by the Indian Army. It further said, "On the night of 03/04 April 22, the body of one terrorist along with arms & ammunition have been recovered. The operation is in progress.''

Tags:
CRPFCRPF Jawan KilledSrinagarJammu and Kashmir
