Kupwara Encounter

Encounter breaks out in north Kashmir’s Kupwara; search and cordon operation launched

An encounter is currently underway in the upper reaches of the forest area between Dana Behak and Warnow in the border district of Kupwara in North Kashmir. 

Encounter breaks out in north Kashmir's Kupwara; search and cordon operation launched
Image for representational use only

SRINAGAR: An encounter is currently underway in the upper reaches of the forest area between Dana Behak and Warnow in the border district of Kupwara in North Kashmir. 

The Kashmir Zone Police took to Twitter to confirm the development. "#Encounter has started in the forest area of Dana Behak, Warnow area of #Kupwara. Police and Army are on the job. Further details shall follow. @JmuKmrPolice," it tweeted.

 

 

As per reports, a joint team of Kupwara Police, 28 Rashtriya Rifles and Army local unit launched a cordon-and-search-operation in Dana Behak forests after a tip-off regarding the presence of terrorists in the area. 

An officer said that the joint search party was fired upon by the terrorists hiding in the area, which was retaliated, and an encounter started. 

Report coming from the area said that two to three terrorists are holed up in the area and efforts are on to nab them alive.

Additional reinforcement has been rushed to the spot to aid the ongoing search and cordon operation in the area. 

Kupwara EncounterJammu and KashmirIndian ArmyNorth Kashmir
