हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Shopian encounter

Encounter underway between terrorists, security forces in Shopian

Army and local cops launched a cordon and search operation in Meemendar area of Shopian district.

Encounter underway between terrorists, security forces in Shopian
Representational image

SRINAGAR: An encounter is underway between terrorists and security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian district on Wednesday.

Army and local cops launched a cordon and search operation in Meemendar area of Shopian district, following information about the presence of militants.

Soon, terrorists opened fire on the search party, who retaliated.

There were no reports of any casualties so far in the operation, the officials said. 

This comes within a day after Indian Air Force carried out massive air strikes, dropping 1000-kg bombs on Jaish-e-Mohammad's training camps and Alpha 3 control rooms on Tuesday.

Fighter jets flew in Balakot in Pakistan's restive Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, about 80-km from the Line of Control (LoC) early Tuesday, killing a "very large number" of terrorists, trainers and senior commanders. The strike was the first by the Indian Air Force (IAF) inside Pakistan after the 1971 war.

The pre-dawn strike came 11 days after JeM carried out a suicide attack in Pulwama that led to the death of over 40 soldiers.

Tags:
Shopian encounterTerroristsEncounter
Next
Story

Hours after IAF raids, Pakistan violates ceasefire near LoC in J&K

Must Watch

PT14M54S

PM Modi takes Delhi Metro ride to attend ISKCON event

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close