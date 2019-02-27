Encounter underway between terrorists, security forces in Shopian

SRINAGAR: An encounter is underway between terrorists and security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian district on Wednesday.

Army and local cops launched a cordon and search operation in Meemendar area of Shopian district, following information about the presence of militants.

Soon, terrorists opened fire on the search party, who retaliated.

There were no reports of any casualties so far in the operation, the officials said.

This comes within a day after Indian Air Force carried out massive air strikes, dropping 1000-kg bombs on Jaish-e-Mohammad's training camps and Alpha 3 control rooms on Tuesday.

Fighter jets flew in Balakot in Pakistan's restive Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, about 80-km from the Line of Control (LoC) early Tuesday, killing a "very large number" of terrorists, trainers and senior commanders. The strike was the first by the Indian Air Force (IAF) inside Pakistan after the 1971 war.

The pre-dawn strike came 11 days after JeM carried out a suicide attack in Pulwama that led to the death of over 40 soldiers.