Encounter

Encounter underway in Ghat Mohalla area of Pulwama, 2-3 terrorists trapped

A fierce encounter broke out in south Kashmir’s Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir in the wee hours of Friday and some unidentified terrorists are believed to be trapped at the moment.

Encounter underway in Ghat Mohalla area of Pulwama, 2-3 terrorists trapped
Image for representational use only

SRINAGAR: A fierce encounter broke out in south Kashmir’s Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir in the wee hours of Friday and some unidentified terrorists are believed to be trapped at the moment.

According to reports, the operation began after the security agencies received inputs about the presence of some 2-3 terrorists in the Ghat Mohalla Kakpora area of Pulwama.

A massive cordon and search operation has also been launched in the area to flush out the terrorists hiding in the area. 

 

 

The joint operation launched by the Indian Army, CRPF and the J&K Police is currently underway and it is believed that some 2-3 unidentified terrorists are holed up in the area.

