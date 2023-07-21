First Time Ever, Over 3 Lakh Pilgrims Visit Amarnath Cave Shrine In Just 21 Days

SRINAGAR: Possibly for the first time in the history of Amarnath Yatra, a record number of pilgrims – over 3 lakhs - visited the holy cave shrine within just twenty-one days of the commencement of the annual pilgrimage this year. With the addition of the number of Yatris who got ‘darshan’ today, the cumulative total now stands at 3,07,354.

Sharing more info, the officials said, "The figures are testimony to the fact that government has developed physical infrastructure of electricity, health, roads, sanitation and treks besides ensured transportation services from road transport, helipad service and pony services."

Almost thirty government departments have been looped in to ensure seamless facilities to make pilgrims feel at home. The enhanced facilities from the accommodation, food, water health care, and pony service generated a positive response from devotees who undertook the yatra and encouraged others to embark on the Amarnath pilgrimage, this year.



To make the Amarnath pilgrimage a memorable lifetime experience for devotees, the potential of available resources was capitalized to the brim which ensure a stress-free and tireless yatra. This year, the government made the twin axis - Pahalgam and Baltal - glow with lights from base camps to Holy Cave which helped to carry on the yatra during evening hours.

The construction of two State-of-Art 100-bed hospitals for the treatment of pilgrims and all the associated people is another epitome of high-level seriousness shown by the government for boasting allied infrastructure.

Besides, other existing health infrastructure, every camp is manned by expert health teams who on a daily basis examine hundreds of pilgrims providing them with medicine and advice.

Since the influx of pilgrims is swelling with every passing day, the government made sure that transportation facilities be provided to pilgrims from Jammu to base camps in Kashmir.

To keep a strict vigil on the nitty-gritty of yatra for smooth and peaceful conduct, the government established Integrated Command & Control Centre which is integrated with RFID. This data-based science helps in effective crowd control management, traceability, avoidance of traffic jams and management besides coordination among all stakeholders on a real-time basis.

The local people serve pilgrims Kashmiri Kehwa and warm water to help them to fight cold temperatures. Pilgrimage has become a centre of attraction for citizens of the nation and foreign citizens this year.

Two American citizens from California, a Ukrainian woman, a group of 35 Nepali citizens and a group of 30 citizens from Malaysia are among the pilgrims who paid obeisance at the Holy Cave.

The Divisional Newsroom working under the supervision of Divisional Commissioner Kashmir and the Department of Information & Public Relations are working in close coordination with each other to disseminate information about the available facilities and the satisfaction of pilgrims.

Government this year expects more than five lakh pilgrims to visit the holy cave shrine dedicated to Lord Shiva which will be the highest-ever number of pilgrims coming to the holy cave in the history of Amarnath Yatra.