Mehbooba Mufti

Former J&K CM and PDP supremo Mehbooba Mufti alleges detention by Centre

Mufti said that she wanted to meet with the families evicted from Central Kashmir`s Budgam district, but was stopped by the police and security forces deployed outside her residence.

Srinagar: Former Chief Minister and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chief Mehbooba Mufti on Tuesday alleged that she has been detained at her residence on the Gupkar Road in Srinagar.

Mufti said that she wanted to meet with the families evicted from Central Kashmir`s Budgam district, but was stopped by the police and security forces deployed outside her residence.

She wrote on Twitter that the Government of India was using illegal detention as a method to muzzle the opposition.

"Illegal detention has become GOIs favourite go-to method for muzzling any form of opposition," Mufti tweeted.

"I have been detained once again because I wanted to visit Budgam where hundreds of families were evicted from their homes.

"Government of India wants to continue inflicting oppression and ‘zulm’ on the people of J&K without any questions asked," she further tweeted.

