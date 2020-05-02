हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Pulwama encounter

Fresh encounter underway in J&K’s Pulwama, 3-4 terrorists trapped

A fresh gunbattle is currently underway between the security forces and a group of heavily-armed terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir;’s Pulwama,

Fresh encounter underway in J&amp;K’s Pulwama, 3-4 terrorists trapped

SRINAGAR: A fresh gunbattle is currently underway between the security forces and a group of heavily-armed terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama,

The encounter is going on in Dangerpora are in Pulwama where 3-4 terrorists have been trapped by the security forces.  

More details in this regard are awaited.  

The Pulwama encounter comes a day after two Indian soldiers were killed in cross border shelling by the Pakistani Army after it violated the ceasefire in J&K’s Rampur sector along the LoC.

Two soldiers, who were injured during the ceasefire violation by Pakistan in the Rampur sector along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir’s Baramulla district on Friday, succumbed to their injuries on Saturday, a Defence spokesperson said.

“Unprovoked CFV (ceasefire violation) by Pakistan in Rampur sector on 1 May 2020. Unfortunately, Two soldiers succumbed to their injuries. Army salutes their supreme sacrifice,” a defence spokesperson said. They were among the three soldiers who were injured as Pakistani troops violated the ceasefire along the LoC on Friday afternoon.

“On 01 May 2020, at about 1530 hours, Pakistan initiated an unprovoked ceasefire violation (CFV) along the LoC in Rampur Sector, District Baramulla,” Defence Spokesperson Colonel Rajesh Kalia had said in a statement on Friday.

Pakistan had initiated an unprovoked ceasefire violation on April 30.

Pakistan’s Army has violated the ceasefire more than 1,400 times this year. The total number of ceasefire violations by it stood at 3,168 in 2019 and 1,629 in 2018.

