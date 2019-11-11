Gunfight resumes between terrorists, security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Bandipora

New Delhi: An encounter, that broke out between terrorists and security forces in Bandipora district of north Kashmir on Sunday, resumed on Monday. According to reports, a gunfight started between hiding ultras and security forces in the wee hours today and was going on till the last report came in.

As per sources, at least two to three terrorists are believed to be hiding in the area and an operation to nab them is currently underway.

On Sunday, one terrorist was killed in the encounter with security forces in the Lawdoora area of Bandipora. The gunfire had started when security forces launched a search operation in Lawdara village following specific information about the presence of some terrorists. The terrorists opened fire on the security forces who retaliated strongly.

A few weeks ago, three terrorists were neutralised by security forces in an encounter in Awantipora, including commander of Al Qaeda linked Ansar Ghazwat-ul Hind and Zakir Musa's successor, Abdul Hameed Lelhari. Lelhari was named as the new commander of Ghazwat-ul-Hind in June this year after Zakir Musa was gunned down by security forces.