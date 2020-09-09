Hizbul Mujahideen operative arrested in J&K’s Kupwara, grenade recovered

SRINAGAR: The security forces on Wednesday (September 9, 2020) arrested a suspected terror operative linked to the proscribed terror group Hizbul Mujahideen in J&K’s Kupwara district.

According to reports, the Kupwara Police received reliable information that one youth namely Altaf Ahmed Bhat, son of Ali Mohammad Bhat who is the resident of Kanthpora in Sogam Lolab, has come in contact with Hizbul Mujahideen terrorists and is being lured to join their ranks.

Anticipating that he might face the law for his unlawful actions, the youth absconded from his home.

Strenuous efforts were made by the security forces in cooperation with his family and the local police in tracing and apprehending him.

During his questioning, it came to fore that he was in touch with recently killed Hizbul Mujahideen commander Hyder through social media while the latter was motivating him to join their ranks.

The youth further disclosed that he possessed a grenade that was given to him to target the security forces as a precondition for joining the terrorist ranks.

Last night, the Kupwara Police and 47 Batallion, Rashtriya Rifles of the Indian Army recovered the grenade hidden by him from a nearby ‘nalla’ in presence of a magistrate.

A case FIR no 126/2020 u/s 7/25 Arms Act and Section 13, 18, 39 of the UAPA has been registered at the PS Sogam.

Further investigation in the matter is on.