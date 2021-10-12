J-K: 7 terrorists, 5 soldiers killed in separate encounters in last 36 hours

Kashmir: In the latest encounter at Feripora of Shopian district in Jammu and Kashmir, two unidentified terrorists were killed. This was the fourth encounter in the Valley and fifth in J&K in the last 36 hours. Yesterday, three encounters broke out in Kashmir. First one was in Verinag area of Anantnag district where police claimed to have killed one terrorist and recovered one pistol and one grenade.

While searches were going on at Verinag area, another encounter broke in north Kashmir at Hajin area of Bandipora district. Police said they killed a terrorist of TRF and recovered arms and ammunition. The police also claimed to have solved the case of targetted killing of Mohammad Shafi Lone of Bandipora who was killed on October 5 evening. Police IGP said the terrorist who died in the encounter was responsible Mohammad Shafi Lone's killing.

As both the operations concluded in Kashmir, a terrorist targeted an Army party in Peer Panjal range at Surankot Poonch in forest area when they had launched anti-infiltration operation. In the exchange of fire, five army personnel including a JCO got critically injured and later succumbed to his injuries. The operation in the area is still underway.

Later in the evening, an operation was launched by the joint team of security forces in Tulran village of Imamsahib, Shopian district. The operation continued overnight and in the morning at about 5am, the Kashmir police claimed have killed three TRF terrorists in the encounter.

Among the three terrorists, one was identified. IGP Kashmir said that the militant was involved in targetted killing of Virendar Paswan, a local street vendor who was killed in Lal Bazar on the evening of October 5.

One hour after the operation was concluded in Imamsahib, another operation was launched in Feeripora of Shopian. Where two unidentified terrorists were killed, the IGP said.

After the target killing incidents in Kashmir, the security has been beefed up and counter-terrorism operation has been fastened. It started after L-G Jammu and Kashmir held a detailed security review meeting with Union Home Minister in Dehli.

Meanwhile, NIA is also conducting raids in Jammu And Kashmir.

In Kashmir, since Sunday, more than 30 places they have raided and in a press release it said they have arrested two TRF operatives and recovered incriminating materials also.

Jammu Kashmir police too had put many sensitive areas mainly srinagar city - on high alert. Hundreds of people have been questioned in the last five days and many have been detained also to get leads about the target killings of Famous pharmacist M L Bindroo and two school teachers.

