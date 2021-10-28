हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Jammu and Kashmimr

J-K hospital staff fired for celebrating Pakistan's win over India in T20 World Cup

The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Thursday terminated the services of an operation theatre technician working at the Government Medical College (GMC) in Rajouri over a WhatsApp status celebrating Pakistani cricket team's win over India in T20 World Cup match that took place on Sunday.

File photo

Jammu: The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Thursday terminated the services of an operation theatre technician working at the Government Medical College (GMC) in Rajouri over a WhatsApp status celebrating Pakistani cricket team's win over India in T20 World Cup match that took place on Sunday.

The matter was reported to the college principal by the deputy superintendent of police (DySP), headquarters, Rajouri.

Jammu and Kashmir, Pakistan WC win

In an order issued, the college principal Dr Brij Mohan said, "A viral video has come to the notice of the undersigned from different media platforms and also from DySP HQ, Rajouri, who sent the same via WhatsApp, in which Safiya Majeed, working as an OT technician in GMC and AH, Rajouri, seems to have posted her WhatsApp status showing celebrations of the defeat of the Indian cricket team against Pakistan in T-20 World Cup 2021, the activity which seems to be disloyalty towards the nation."

Further, Mohan said that Majeed was on leave and had not reported to work even after the completion of her period of leave. "No prior notice is required to be given to such employee for gross indiscipline in her duties," he said.

The principal said the services of Majeed, appointed on an academic arrangement basis on November 27, 2020, stands terminated with immediate effect. 

In Rajasthan, a school teacher was arrested by the police in Udaipur on Wednesday for uploading her WhatsApp status in celebration of Pakistan team's victory. Ambamata police have also seized the mobile of school teacher Nafeesa Ataari and started investigations in the matter. She has since been released from police custody.

