Shopian encounter: Top Hizbul commander Tariq Maulvi killed, 2-3 more terrorists trapped

Srinagar: Top Hizbul Mujahideen commander Tariq Maulvi was killed in an encounter with security forces on Friday morning in south Kashmir's Shopian. Two to three more terrorists are still trapped in the area, sources told Zee News.

An exchange of fire took place between terrorists and security forces in Adkhara area of Imam Sahib of Shopian district. Encounter is still underway.

Shopian is one of the worst violence-hit districts in the state following the killing of Hizbul Mujahideen commander Burhan Wani during an encounter in July 2016.

Last week, security forces eliminated two more Hizbul terrorists in an encounter in Anantnag district. The terrorists were identified as Safder Amin Bhat (25) and Burhan Ahmad Ganie (25). Bhat, a Class 9 passout, joined Hizbul Mujahideen in May 2017. Ganie, also know as Saifullah, was pursuing Bachelor of Physiotherapy and had been a member of the terror outfit since June 2018.