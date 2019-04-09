हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Election 2019

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Tral

Jammu and Kashmir: Encounter underway in Tral's Sofigund; 3-4 terrorists holed up in the area

An encounter began between terrorists and security forces in Sofigund village in south Kashmir's Tral district on Tuesday morning. 

Jammu and Kashmir: Encounter underway in Tral&#039;s Sofigund; 3-4 terrorists holed up in the area
Representational image

SRINAGAR: An encounter began between terrorists and security forces in Sofigund village in south Kashmir's Tral district on Tuesday morning. 

The terrorists and security forces exchanged fire in the upper reaches of jungle area of the village. At three to four terrorists are hiding in area.

A search and cordon operation was launched following intelligence inputs on the presence of terrorists in the area.

This comes two days after a gunfight between the security forces and terrorists in the Kahilil forests of Tral. Joint security forces comprising of Rashtriya Rifles (RR), Special Operations Group (SOG) of the state police and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel launched a search operation in the area. 

"As the security forces tightened the cordon, the militants started firing which triggered the ongoing gunfight," the police added.

 

Tags:
TralEncounter
Next
Story

After Omar Abdullah, Mehbooba target BJP manifesto, Rajnath Singh's strong rebuttal

Must Watch

PT1M38S

Key contests in Lok Sabha election 2019: Jaya Prada vs Azam Khan in Rampur