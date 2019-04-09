Jammu and Kashmir: Encounter underway in Tral's Sofigund; 3-4 terrorists holed up in the area

SRINAGAR: An encounter began between terrorists and security forces in Sofigund village in south Kashmir's Tral district on Tuesday morning.

The terrorists and security forces exchanged fire in the upper reaches of jungle area of the village. At three to four terrorists are hiding in area.

A search and cordon operation was launched following intelligence inputs on the presence of terrorists in the area.

This comes two days after a gunfight between the security forces and terrorists in the Kahilil forests of Tral. Joint security forces comprising of Rashtriya Rifles (RR), Special Operations Group (SOG) of the state police and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel launched a search operation in the area.

"As the security forces tightened the cordon, the militants started firing which triggered the ongoing gunfight," the police added.