Jammu Kashmir

Jammu and Kashmir: One terrorist killed in Rawalpora encounter

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation on Saturday in the Rawalpora area of the district following information about the presence of militants in the Sophian district in South Kashmir. 

Representational Image

Srinagar: Police claim one terrorist has been killed in an ongoing encounter between terrorists and security forces in the Rawalpora area of Shopian district in South Kashmir. 

A top police official said that “a dead body is visible but not retrieved yet as the operation is on”.

The army statement reads “ Op Rawalpora, Shopian. Update. One terrorist eliminated. Joint operation in progress.”

An encounter broke between terrorists and security forces in the Rawalpora area of the Shopian district earlier yesterday evening.

A police official said “on a specific input of presence of terrorists in the area a cordon and search operation was laid by a joint searching team of Police,  34 RR and CRPF. 

He said that as the joint team of forces approached towards the suspected spot, the hiding militants fired upon them, which was retaliated, triggering an encounter.” He added as the team cordoned the suspected spot hiding terrorists fired on the searching party which was retaliated and an encounter started.

But due to darkness operation was suspended for the night and was resumed with first light on Sunday morning. 

Authorities have suspended internet services in the Shopian district on precautionary measure. 

The operation was going on till the last reports came. 

