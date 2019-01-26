हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Jammu

Jammu-Srinagar highway remains shut

For the safety of passengers it has been decided not to allow traffic on the highway, said official.

Jammu-Srinagar highway remains shut

Jammu: The Jammu-Srinagar highway remained closed on Saturday for the 6th consecutive day stranding scores of valley-bound passengers here. "Shooting stones continue at many places in the Ramban district. Landslides again hit the highway in Gagroo, Anokhi Fall and Battery Chashma area even as debris clearance operations were underway," a traffic department official said.

Two policemen, including a junior officer were injured by shooting stones on Friday. For the safety of passengers it has been decided not to allow traffic on the highway, the official added.

Over 2,000 trucks, most of them carrying essentials to the Kashmir Valley have been stranded at various places on the highway. Stranded passengers here in the Jammu and Kashmir capital have appealed to the government to arrange for airlifting them.

Tags:
JammuJammu-Srinagar highwayRamban district
Next
Story

Srinagar encounter: 2 terrorists, planning to attack on R-Day, neutralised by armed forces

Must Watch

Watch full 70th Republic Day Parade