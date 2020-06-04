JeM had planned three vehicle-borne IED attacks, only one was foiled at Pulwama

SRINAGAR: Days after an IED-laden car was found in south Kashmir’s Pulwama district, which was part of a terrorist attack plan, the intelligence agencies have warned that Pakistan-backed terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammad is planning another vehicle-borne IED attack on the security forces.

Fresh inputs gathered by the intelligence agencies suggest that the JeM terrorists had prepared three IEDs out of which only one was intercepted at Pulwama.

The intelligence agencies have also warned that a group of JeM terrorists is likely to carry out a vehicle-borne IED attack on the security forces installations at Nowgam, Srinagar & Kulgam.

On May 28, a joint team of forces recovered an improvised explosive device (IED) from a Santro car in Ayengund area of Rajpora in south Kashmir’s Pulwama district. The IED was defused successfully by the bomb disposal squad and a major attack was averted.

he vehicle was intercepted in a joint operation by 44 Rashtriya Rifles, CRPF and the Pulwama Police. The owner of the car, affiliated with terror outfit Hizb-ul-Mujahideen terrorist, was later detained by the security forces.

Meanwhile, three Jaish terrorists were killed by security forces after an encounter in Kangan area of Pulwama district in Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday. According to Jammu and Kashmir Police, a huge cache of arms and ammunition were recovered from the slain terrorists.

Abdul Rehman alias Fouji Bhia, a top commander of Jaish, was among the three terrorists eliminated in the encounter. Rehman, who was an Afghanistan war participant, was an IED expert and was also the mastermind of the recent failed car bomb attempt in Pulwama.

Terror group Jaish-e-Mohammad is reportedly on the backfoot because of the heavy casualty suffered by it due to large-scale anti-terror operations being carried out by the security forces.

The intelligence report also warned that some unidentified terrorists are planning to kidnap Jammu and Kashmir Police personnel posted in Shopian.