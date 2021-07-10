हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Jammu and Kashmir

J&K: 3 terrorists killed in encounter at Kashmir's Anantnag

Kashmir: Three terrorists were killed in an encounter in Kashmir's Anantnag on Saturday (July 10), the Army claimed that one AK 47, two pistols and other war like stores were recovered from the encounter site.

The Army said based on specific intelligence inputs about the presence of three terrorists in the built-up area of Kargom, Ranipora of Anantnag district, Ladkipura from sources, a cordon and search operation was launched by Rashtriya Rifles alongwith JKP & CRPF at 13:00 hours. 

“On seeing the movement of security forces, the terrorists tried to escape through a nallah. The troops immediately repositioned and readjusted the cordon and asked the terrorists to surrender. However, the terrorists resorted to heavy firing on the Security Forces and a fire fight ensued," the Army said.

During the exchange of fire three terrorists namely; Arif Ahmad Hajjam of LeT, Basit Gani of HM and Sohail Ahmad Bhat were neutralized. Two of the eliminated terrorists belonged to Anantnag district and third was from Pulwama.

As per police sources, Arif Ahmad Hajjam was involved in brutal killing of Hav Manzoor Beigh of 162 Territorial Army Battalion on June 6, 2019 while the army personnel was on leave.

Earlier, a nocturnal encounter at Redwani village of Kulgam district in south Kashmir between security forces and terrorists in the wee hours of Friday (July 9, 2021) morning.

Meanwhile, This is the fifth encounter in Kashmir, in previous encounters, security forces claimed they have killed more than 5 terrorists and recovered huge cache of arms and ammunition.

