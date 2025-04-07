J&K: Anantnag Police Attaches Property Worth Rs 1 Cr Of Drug Peddler

In a major action against drug trafficking, Anantnag Police has attached the property of a notorious drug peddler under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, further intensifying its crackdown on the drug menace in the district.

A double-storied residential house, built over 5 marlas of land and owned by Peer Iftikar Hussain, a resident of Hutmurah, Mattan, has been attached under Section 68-F(1) of the NDPS Act. The action, taken by Police Station Mattan in connection with FIR, involves property valued at approximately Rs 1 crore.

This move is part of Anantnag Police’s ongoing efforts to eliminate the drug trade and dismantle networks facilitating such illegal activities.

District Police Anantnag remains committed to taking strict and lawful action against all individuals involved in drug trafficking. Citizens are once again urged to report any drug-related information or suspicious activities in their areas. All inputs will be treated with complete confidentiality and acted upon promptly, police officials said.