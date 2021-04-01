J&K BJP leader Anwar Khan's residence attacked by terrorists, policeman killed

Srinagar: The police security guard of a local BJP leader was killed after some unidentified terrorists attacked his residence in Nowgam, Srinagar on Thursday.

According to the J&K Police, BJP leader Anwar Ahmad, who is the party's district general secretary for Baramulla and in-charge for Kupwara district, was not present at his home during the attack.

He is said to safe, a J&K police official said.

Jammu and Kashmir: BJP leader Anwar Khan's residence attacked by terrorists in Nowgam, Srinagar One sentry critically injured in the attack succumbs to his injuries, say police (visuals deferred by unspecified time) pic.twitter.com/VLcficM9Kn — ANI (@ANI) April 1, 2021

"The BJP leader was not present at his residence when the terrorists attacked. Ramiz Raja, the police constable guarding Khan’s residence was injured in the attack,’’ he said.

"He was shifted to a city hospital where he succumbed to critical injuries,’’ he added.

An eyewitness said that two terrorists knocked at the door of the BJP leader and when the door was opened by the police guard, they opened fire upon him and fled from the spot.

SSP Srinagar said, “ Terrorists attacked house guard of BJP leader Anwar Khan at Naugam. One sentry Rameez Ahmad was critically injured in the attack. He later succumbed to his injuries“

"The terrorists decamped with the service rifle of the injured police guard," sources said.

Police have registered an FIR and investigations are underway to identify the terrorists involved in the attack.

In the past week, this is the third such attack carried out by the terrorists in Kashmir.

