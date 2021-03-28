हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Kupwara

J&K: Hideout busted in Kupwara, huge cache of arms and ammunition recovered

During search operation huge cache of following Arms and Ammunition were recovered, five AK-47 rifles with six magazines and seven Pistols (9 Magazines) along with ammunition was recovered.

J&amp;K: Hideout busted in Kupwara, huge cache of arms and ammunition recovered

Kupwara Police busted  ahideout and recovered a huge cache of arms and ammunition, the search opeartion was conducted by Kupwara Police and the Army after they received specific information in region under Karna Police jurisdiction.

During search operation huge cache of following Arms and Ammunition were recovered, five AK-47 rifles with six magazines and seven Pistols (9 Magazines) along with ammunition was recovered.

A case has been filed in Karna police station and further investigation has been taken up. Some suspects have also been taken into custody and the investigation in underway.

The timely recovery of huge cache of arms and ammunition has thwarted any possible untoward incident in otherwise peaceful region and has scuttled nefarious plans of terrorist outfits to derail peace and harmony in the region.

The bust was a continued demonstration of Preventive intelligence by J&K Police.

 

