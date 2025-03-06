J&K Police Attach Land Worth Rs 2.81 Cr Belonging To Six Pakistan-Operative Terrorists

J&K Police on Thursday attached the properties of five Pakistan-based terrorists in the Aloosa area of Jammu and Kashmir’s Bandipora district. An official stated that the attached land, measuring 18 Kanals, belongs to five absconding terrorists: Farooq Ahmad Ganie, Mohd Abdullah Malik, Mohd Yonus Gujjar Turak, Sarfraz Gujjar Turk, and Rashid Gujjar, all residents of Aloosa, Bandipora.

In a handout, the police stated that they had attached immovable property measuring 18 Kanals & 01 Marla, valued at approximately Rs 2.81 crore, belonging to six accused individuals involved in a case related to terror.

Details of the Attached Immovable Property (18 Kanals & 01 Marla Land):

2 Kanal 11 Marla belonging to Mohmad Anwar Mir, son of Gh. Rasool Mir, resident of Harteng Mantrigam.

3 Kanal 15 Marla belonging to Ab Rashid Doie, son of Alif Din, resident of Ketson Aloosa.

3 Kanal 09 Marla belonging to Sarfraz Ahmad, son of Mohmad Yousuf, resident of Ketson Aloosa.

1 Kanal 01 Marla belonging to Mohammad Yousuf Turk, son of Mohd Shamsudin Turk, resident of Ketson Aloosa.

6 Kanal 10 Marla belonging to Mohmad Abdullah, son of Gh. Ahmad Malik, resident of Aloosa.

6 Kanal 06 Marla belonging to Farooq Ahmad, son of Mohmad Ramzan Ganie, resident of Aloosa.

A police official stated that law enforcement remains committed to curbing terrorism in Kashmir and dismantling its support networks. “More properties belonging to absconding terrorists will be seized in the future in other parts of the district,” the official added.