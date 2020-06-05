J&K records highest ever spike in COVID-19 cases since coronavirus outbreak

SRINAGAR: With 285 new coronavirus cases recorded in last 24 hours, Jammu and Kashmir has recorded the highest ever spike in COVID-19 cases since the outbreak of the deadly disease.

With this, the COVID-19 tally in J&K has climbed to 3142.

20 pregnant ladies, many health workers and a journalist is among the 285 positive cases recorded in the Union Territory in the past 24 hours.

Among 285 new cases, 233 belong to Kashmir division while as 52 are from Jammu division, officials said, adding that the total number of positive cases in Kashmir division has reached to 2407 including 888 recoveries and 32 deaths while as total number of positive cases in Jammu division has reached to 735 including 160 recoveries and 4 deaths.

They added that total number of active cases in Jammu and Kashmir are 2059 including 1488 from Kashmir division and 571 from Jammu division.

According to the medical bulletin, 99,278 persons have completed surveillance period and 53,745 persons are under home surveillance besides that so far results of 195,677 samples are available.

Out of 195,677 the number of samples tested negative stands at 192,535 while as 3142 have been tested positive, among them 2059 are active and 1048 persons have recovered, and 36 persons have died.

Meanwhile, the J&K Administration has once again requested the people to abide by the instructions issued by health department so that Coronavirus spread can put in control. After the lockdown restrictions were eased, the number of positive cases has seen a sudden rise and this is big concern for administration.