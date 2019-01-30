हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Jammu and Kashmir

J&K: Terrorists throw grenade at a police station in Kulgam, 3 civilians injured

Three civilians have been injured in the incident.

J&amp;K: Terrorists throw grenade at a police station in Kulgam, 3 civilians injured

Terrorists on Wednesday threw a grenade at a police party in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam. Three civilians have been injured in the incident.

The grenade attack took place at the Damhal Hanjipora area of the district. The grenade missed the target and exploded on the roadside.

Police said the terrorists hurled grenade at a police party in Damhal Hanjipora area. "The grenade missed the target and exploded on the road injuring three civilians," an officer said.

The injured were immediately rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Security forces have cordoned off the area to nab the attackers.

(More details awaited)

