Jammu and Kashmir

J&K: Three killed, 5 hurt as vehicle falls into gorge in Ramban

J&amp;K: Three killed, 5 hurt as vehicle falls into gorge in Ramban
Representational image

Banihal: Three persons were killed and five others injured when a private vehicle skidded off a road and fell into a 200 feet gorge in Ramban district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said on Tuesday. 

The accident took place on Monday night near Seenbatti along the Pogal-Paristan road, about 25 km from Ramban, a police official said. 

He said the vehicle was going towards Seenbatti and fell into the gorge after its driver lost control over it while negotiating a blind curve. 

A rescue operation was immediately launched and three persons--Milap Singh (55), Keshu Ram (44) and Raju Singh (24) -- were found dead. 

The official said the injured, Reyaz Ahmad (driver), Kalyan Singh, Kartar Singh, Flower Singh and Hari Om were admitted to the Ramban District Hospital after initial treatment at the Public Health 
Centre in Ukhral.

