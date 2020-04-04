Lashkar-e-Toiba terror module busted in J&K’s Handwara; 4 terrorists and five overground workers arrested

SRINAGAR: In a major breakthrough, the security forces on Friday (April 3, 2020) busted a Lashkar-e-Toiba-linked terror module and arrested four terrorists and five overground workers of the outfit in two operations. According to Zee Media reports, the four LeT terrorists and five OGWs were arrested from Jammu and Kashmir's Handwara and Sopore areas.

The security forces had launched a search operation in Gund Chogal village in Kupwara district's Handwara area after receiving inputs about the presence of some terrorists there.

Superintendent of Police, Handwara GV Sandeep Chakravarthy said based on specific information about three Over Ground Workers (OGWs) of Lashkar-e-Toiaba (LeT) outfit “actively involved in motivating youths to join terrorist ranks”, a joint team of security forces and police raided different locations and arrested the trio.

They were identified as Parvaiz Ahmad Chopan, Mudasir Ahmad Pandith, Mohammad Rafi Sheikh and Burhan Mushtaq Wani.

“During their interrogation, it surfaced they have successfully recruited four local youths in the LeT outfit and provided them arms and ammunition. They also revealed that the active terrorists are operating in the Handwara area of Kupwara district” said Chakravarthy.

A large cache of arms including - three AK-47 rifles, eight AK-47 magazines, 332 AK-47 rounds, 12 hand grenades, three pistols and six pistol magazines - were also seized from them.

In another operation, security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Shalpora village in Handwara after receiving information about the presence of terrorists.

During the operation, three LeT overground workers were apprehended who were identified as Aazad Ahmad Bhat, Irshad Ahmad and Altaf Ahmad Baba.

Two pistols, two hand grenades and some incriminating documents were seized from them.

Security forces also arrested the two other LeT overground workers from Sopore in Baramulla district on Thursday evening during searches at a checkpoint near Sadiq Colony.

They were identified as Waseem Ahmad and Junaid Rashid Ganai. A pistol, two-under-barrel grenade launcher (UBGL) grenades and a grenade thrower were seized from them.