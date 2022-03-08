हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Grenade-throwing module

LeT linked grenade-throwing module busted in J&K, 4 arrested

The module is said to be linked to banned terror outfit Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT).  The J&K Police issued a statement in which it said that they have arrested four terror associates of LeT who were running the grenade throwing module. 

LeT linked grenade-throwing module busted in J&amp;K, 4 arrested

SRINAGAR: The Jammu and Kashmir Police has claimed to have busted a grenade-throwing module which was being operated by terrorists lodged in Srinagar Central Jail. 

The module is said to be linked to banned terror outfit Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT).  The J&K Police issued a statement in which it said that they have arrested four terror associates of LeT who were running the grenade throwing module. 

Police have identified them as - Aqib Manzoor Bhat, Mudasir Ahmed Bhat, Ghulam Muhammad Ahanger, all residents of Haffu Tral and Waris Bashir Najar of Sheikh Mohalla Chewa Uller, Tral.

The J&K Police also recovered three-hand grenades from their possession,” the statement said. Police said that Waris Bashir Najar was involved in a grenade attack on the Army camp at Mandoora on the evening of 1st March.
   
Police said that during the preliminary investigation, it came to fore that they were throwing grenades on specific targets on the directions of Hizb slain militant’s son Irshad Ahmed Bhat, a resident of Wailoo Pattan who is currently lodged in Central Jail Srinagar in connection with a murder case and Mustakeem Ahmed Ahangar alias Waheed.

Ahangar is a resident of Haffu Tral who too is lodged at Central Jail Srinagar in connection with a case lodged against him under the Arms Act. Both Mustakeem and Irshad are coordinating militant activities even from Central Jail Srinagar, the police said.   

Police said an investigation has been launched in this regard and more arrests are expected in the coming days.

Tags:
Grenade-throwing moduleJammu and KashmirLeTLashkar-e-Toiba
