Maha Shivratri In Kashmir: Devotees Flock To Temples; LG Sinha, CM Abdullah Extend Wishes

The Zabarwan Hills in Srinagar were vibrant today from early dawn as thousands of devotees thronged the historic Shankaracharya Temple to celebrate Maha Shivratri at the centuries-old Lord Shiva shrine. Mahashivratri, locally known as 'Herath', holds deep cultural and religious significance for the Kashmiri Pandit community and witnessed an impressive turnout despite the chilly weather and persistent rain.

Since 3 AM, devotees, including families and tourists from various parts of India, were seen climbing the hill to reach the temple. The atmosphere was charged with spirituality as men, women, and children patiently queued along the temple’s winding stairs, eager to pay their respects to Lord Shiva.

Maha Shivratri is traditionally celebrated by Kashmiri Pandits with nightlong prayers, special festive dishes, and the distribution of walnuts as a gesture of reverence to the deities. Temples were adorned with vibrant decorations and fragrant flowers, further enhancing the festive spirit.

Among the many who visited the temple was Vidu Sharma, who arrived with the first batch of devotees to participate in the first aarti. He shared his experience, saying, "It was a great experience to visit the Shankaracharya Temple on this holy occasion. Although it was raining, that did not stop us from offering our love to Lord Shiva."

Other devotees, as well as those organizing langars (community kitchens), expressed their joy and happiness on this auspicious occasion. They emphasized that the festival has been celebrated alongside the local Muslim community for generations in the Kashmir Valley.

In a show of goodwill, Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, and other dignitaries extended heartfelt greetings to the people on this auspicious day. Authorities made extensive arrangements to ensure a smooth and seamless experience for devotees, reflecting the significance of this occasion in the region.