Major setback for NC, two leaders Devender Rana, Surjit Slathia quit from party

New Delhi: The National Conference in Jammu suffered a major setback as two of its prominent leaders Devender Rana and Surjit Singh Slathia quit from the party on Sunday (October 10, 2021). The reason behind their resignation is not clear.

"Dr Farooq Abdullah has received & accepted the resignations of Mr Salathia & Mr Rana. No further action or comment is deemed necessary," a National Conference spokesman tweeted.

Dr Farooq Abdullah has received & accepted the resignations of Mr Salathia & Mr Rana. No further action or comment is deemed necessary. — JKNC (@JKNC_) October 10, 2021

Rana, who was NC's provincial president of the Jammu region, had dropped hints over the past few days that he will quit the party.

Meanwhile, party General Secretary Haji Ali Muhammad Sagar has issued a notification regarding elections for the post of Provincial Presidents for Jammu and Kashmir to be held on October 16, 2021.

Senior leaders Choudhary Mohammad Ramzaan and Ali Mohammad Dar are nominated as Election officers for Kashmir province and Sheikh Mustafa Kamaal and Anil Dhar for Jammu Province.

