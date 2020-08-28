हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Jammu and Kashmir

Missing village panchayat member's body found in J&K's Shopian

A body was recovered by the police from an orchard in South Kashmir`s Shopian district that has been identified as that of a missing panchayat member Nisar Ahmad Bhat.

Srinagar: A body was recovered by the police from an orchard in South Kashmir`s Shopian district that has been identified as that of a missing panchayat member Nisar Ahmad Bhat.

The body was found buried in the orchard in Dangam area of Shopian district and was located by the locals who informed the police. A senior police official confirmed that the body recovered is of missing Panch Nisar Ahmad Bhat.

 “A dead body has been recovered from orchards of Village Dangam. It seems to be of that missing Panch Nisar Ahmed Bhat, son of Abdul Ahad Bhat. The said missing panch went to meet one Abdul Rashid Bhat father of Suhail Ahmed Bhat (an active terrorist of Al Badar) of Muradpora at around 1PM hours on August 19 from where he had left at around 1.30 hours on the motorcycle of one Aqib Rasid Bhat, s/o Ab Rashid Bhat who had dropped him at Hajipora- Chakoora crossing,’’ the police official said.

Bhat reportedly left for Shopian from Srinagar on August 19 and has been missing since.

An unverified audiotape released by terrorists later claimed that the abducted panch had been killed.

