Srinagar: Suspected militants on Monday shot at and injured a National Conference (NC) worker in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian district, police said.

Militants fired on Sajad Ahmad Ganaie near his residence at Chitragam Kalan area of south Kashmir's Shopian district, a police official said. He said Ganaie, a NC worker, suffered a gunshot wound to his leg and was rushed to a hospital.

The official said the area has been cordoned and a search has been launched to nab the attackers.