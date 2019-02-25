हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Jammu and Kashmir

Pakistan violates ceasefire for 3rd consecutive day in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district

The security forces retaliated effectively.

File photo

Srinagar: Pakistan on Monday violated ceasefire in Nowshera Sector of Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district, for the third consecutive day. The security forces retaliated effectively.

On Sunday, Pakistan resorted to ceasefire violation in the district by targeting forward posts and villages along the Line of Control (LoC) in Nowshera around 5.15 pm. On Saturday too, the neighbouring country violated ceasefire in Rajouri at 4.30 pm.

Pakistan continues to violate the ceasefire understanding of 2003 despite repeated calls for restraint and adherence to the agreement during flag meetings between the border guarding forces of the two countries.

Amid mounting tension between India and Pakistan following the deadly Pulwama terror attack and increasing ceasefire violations, the people along the LoC and the International Border (IB) in this region are living under intense fear.

The year 2018 had witnessed the highest number of ceasefire violations - 2,936 - by Pakistani troops in the last 15 years along the Indo-Pak border.

(With inputs from ANI)

