Pakistan

Pakistan violates ceasefire in Krishna Ghati sector in J&K's Poonch

The violation occurred at around 21:00 hours on Wednesday when Pakistan initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation by firing of small arms and shelling with mortars along the LoC in the Krishna Ghati sector.

Poonch: The Pakistani troops resorted to unprovoked ceasefire violation in Krishna Ghati sector of the Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday night.

The violation occurred at around 21:00 hours on Wednesday when Pakistan initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation by firing of small arms and shelling with mortars along the LoC in the Krishna Ghati sector.

The Indian Army retaliated befittingly, the firing stopped at 23:00 hours.

It may be noted that at least two Indian Army soldiers were killed in a gunfight with Pakistsan-backed infiltrators in Rajouri on Wednesday.

