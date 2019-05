Pakistan on Friday afternoon resorted to heavy firing along the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir thus violating the ceasefire. The ceasefire violation took place in Shahpur sector of the district around 4 pm. The Army also retaliated to the heavy shelling from Pakistan.

Live TV

The people residing along the LoC said that Pakistan violated ceasefire in Kasba, Mandar, Kirni, Shahpur and Gutriya village. The firing is still going on when last reports came in.